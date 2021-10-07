SAFF Cup 2021: India vs Sri-Lanka Live Blog, Updates, Team news, scores and more

The Indian football team is back in action! The Blue Tigers take on Sri Lanka in the second group match of the SAFF Cup 2021. The team earlier played a 1-1 draw to ten-man Bangladesh and got off to a disappointing start in the tournament.

"We need to look forward. There are three matches left in the group stage. We were punished in the last match, and we need to improve," Head Coach Igor Stimac stated.

A lot of football is still left to be played in the tournament. But on the surface, the five-team format suggests that every match is a must-win for India to ensure a smooth passage to the final. Of course, there will be mathematical calculations as every team moves ahead. Sri Lanka, India's opponents, are, however, yet to win a match – having lost both to Bangladesh and Nepal.



The match kicks off at 4:30 pm IST.



