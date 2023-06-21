SAFF Championship 2023: Preview, Indian squad, Schedule, Where to watch

The 14th edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship is scheduled to take place from 21st June 2023 to 4th July 2023. All fifteen matches of the tournament will be hosted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. A total of eight teams will participate, with Kuwait and Lebanon invited as guest participants.

India enters the tournament as the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2021. The Indian national team has a remarkable history in the SAFF Championship, clinching the title a record eight times.

Their victories came in the years 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, and most recently, 2021, when they emerged as the inaugural champions of the competition.

Here's a rundown of CH and everything you need to know.

SAFF Participating Nations

The participating teams have been divided into two groups of four. The teams in each group will compete against each other in a round-robin format, meaning that every team will play against all of its group opponents. Following the conclusion of the group stage matches, the top team and the runner-up from each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

In the knockout stages, the winner of Group A will face the runner-up from Group B, and vice versa. This format sets the stage for exciting and competitive matches as the teams strive to secure a spot in the final.