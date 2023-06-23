SAFF Championship: India midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad warns against taking Nepal lightly

India midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad on Friday said his side will have to be on their guard when they face Nepal in a Group A match of the SAFF Championship on Saturday.

“We had played against them earlier. We had our video sessions on them. They are a very good side and they play fearless football,” said Sahal in a pre-match media interaction. His words found resonance with India head coach Igor Stimac.

“Nepal changed their coach a few months ago. Vincenzo Alberto Annese is trying to bring and implement a new philosophy to their game. But we're not thinking about them. Our only concern is us and where we can improve. We need to maintain the good momentum as far as possible,” Stimac said.

Sahal delved into how India are planning to maintain the momentum that they gained through a 4-0 win over Pakistan in their opening match. “Our plan is to keep the ball as much as we can and we have fantastic players who can score goals. But yes, we all need to score as well, not just Sunil bhai (Chhetri). Obviously, we are happy to have him around. The changes under Stimac are now beginning to show. “The instruction from Stimac is to play progressive football. As soon as we get the ball, we look to keep it with us for as much as we can and move forward to score goals,” said Sahal.

Sahal said as an attacking midfielder, he needs to chip in with goals to ease the burden on Chhetri. “Obviously, there is room for improvement and I am working on it. Importantly, I need to start contributing goals,” said Sahal. The 26-year-old Kerala footballer said he has been receiving splendid support from Stimac, who allows him to express freely on the field. “It is important for a player to have that trust from the coach. I get it from him and hence I was able to play freely and enjoy the game. I started playing as an attacking midfielder with the Kerala Blasters, and it remains my favourite position and the coach knows it as well,” said Sahal.

However, Stimac will not be able stand on the touchline for the match against Nepal as he was shown a red card for deliberately interrupting a Pakistan player in the last match. Stimac did not repent for his action. “Whatever decision I made wasn't in the heat of the moment but with a cool head and knowing that there would be a sanction after it. I'm there to protect my boys and my team. It's better I get the cards than them,” Stimac said.

Sahal said India are ready to defend their SAFF title and there is no extra pressure on them. “Being the defending champions is no pressure at all. We have a good bunch of players. There are experienced players and some good, young talents are coming up. Yes, the most difficult part is to defend the trophy. But we are ready.”