Sadaoui's Hat-trick helps FC Goa cruise past Hyderabad FC

FC Goa breezed past Hyderabad FC with a 4-0 scoreline in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Substitute Noah Sadaoui scored a hat-trick within 12 minutes in the second half to power the Gaurs to a league double over the Thangboi Singto-coached side this season.

Noah’s treble of goals was complemented by a late strike by Spanish striker Carlos Martinez as FC Goa moved to 39 points in the standings, equalling their nearest competitors, i.e. Odisha FC and the Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Interestingly, Noah started the game on the bench, but a goalless first half prompted head coach Manolo Marquez to call for his services in the second essay of the game.

Off went Borja Herrera at the brink of half-time, and Noah wasted no time in getting into the thick of things. His first goal was more of the making of ex-Hyderabad FC attacking midfielder Mohammed Yasir though. Operating on the right flank, after being handed a free-flowing role in the frontline by Marquez, Yasir chipped in a delightful delivery for Noah on the far post, which the attacker slotted into the back of the net to draw the first blood of the encounter.



Seven minutes later, Noah doubled FC Goa’s lead with a strike that could be argued was all due to his efforts. The Moroccan forward had received the ball from Brandon Fernandes in the final third, and then he assumed total responsibility to get past the Hyderabad FC defensive trio of Sajjad Parray, Alex Saji, and Mohammed Rafi. They were completely taken aback by the sheer power and control that Noah showed inside the box, caressing the ball past them in a sublime fashion before netting it past Laximant Kattimani.

In the 59th minute of the game, the duo of Noah and Yasir joined hands to cause trouble to the Hyderabad FC backline again. Yasir had been pushed deep on the touchline by some effective pressing by the Hyderabad FC defensive unit. However, the 25-year-old managed to deliver a low cross in Noah’s path that the forward converted with absolute ease to bring up his third goal of the night. This was the third-fastest hat-trick in terms of minutes between the first and the third strike in ISL history.

Noah was central to the endeavours that led to the fourth goal of the game by FC Goa too. He played a small pass to Brandon Fernandes at the centre of the field. Fernandes sliced open the Hyderabad FC backline with a slick through ball, which Martinez got to the end of and slotted in home in the 84th minute to cap off a convincing outing for the home team.

FC Goa will play their next game against Jamshedpur FC on April 9, whereas Hyderabad FC will clash against Kerala Blasters FC on April 2.