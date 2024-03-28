"Sacking Stimac will burn a hole in our pocket" claims AIFF official

Scrutiny has been flying high ever since the final whistle blew at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati securing Afghanistan a stunning 1-2 comeback victory over heavy favorites India in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Much has been spoken about head coach Igor Stimac, who ever since leading India to the 2023 SAFF Championship triumph, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. His future as head coach of the national team is in jeopardy as fans have been calling for his removal way before the shocking defeat to Afghanistan.

The Croatian's removal, however, may not be as simple as it may have seemed as one AIFF official clarified speaking to The Telegraph

"The compensation we must give him if we sack Stimac today will burn a hole in our pocket. And then you will have to look for a new coach also. It’s better that he stays till June. If he wants to quit before that, we will not stop him” he said.

Going by these words, a sacking is unlikely at the moment, much to the disappointment of the fans.

India still have a chance to make it to the third round of the qualifiers thanks to Qatar's victory over Kuwait. India sit second in Group A with 4 points in 4 games with two games to play, one against Qatar and the other against Kuwait.