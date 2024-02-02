Ex-IWL Champion Sabitra Bhandari Secures French stint with En Avant Guingamp

Former Indian Women's League (IWL) champion Sabitra Bhandari, fondly known as Samba, has inked a deal with French football club En Avant Guingamp. The accomplished forward, renowned for her prolific goal-scoring record, previously clinched the IWL title with Sethu FC in 2018-2019, setting the stage for her subsequent triumphs with Gokulam Kerala.

Bhandari's journey to En Avant Guingamp follows a successful stint with Israel's Hapoel Raanana FC earlier this year, showcasing her versatility and prowess on the field. As the all-time leading scorer for Nepal with an impressive 43 goals, the South Asian football sensation has consistently demonstrated her skill and determination.

Her noteworthy achievements extend beyond national borders, having lifted the IWL trophy with Sethu FC and Gokulam Kerala in multiple seasons. In the latest IWL campaign, Bhandari not only secured the championship but also claimed the golden boot with an astounding 29 goals, further solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with in women's football.

En Avant Guingamp's recent signing of Sabitra Bhandari is poised to be a game-changer for Nepal football, and her fans eagerly anticipate the impact she will make on the international stage.