Football: Russia wins SAFF U17 Women's Championship

Russia were, on Tuesday, crowned the 2023 SAFF U17 Women's Football Championship winners with a 2-0 win over India in their final match of the competition.

India finished third in the tournament with 2 wins and 2 losses in 4 matches, behind Bangladesh.

Russia remained unbeaten in the competition, registering four victories on the trot.

The SAFF U17 Women's Championship was competed in a round-robin format, with the league topper at the end of all the matches being declared the champions.

This was the first time that Russia competed in a South Asian Football Federation tournament. The Russian Football Union (RFU) usually competes in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) competitions.

However, the Eurasian country was banned by the European federation following the country's invasion of Ukraine last year.