Russia-Ukraine Crisis: India’s football friendly against Belarus called off

Indian National Men's Football Team's International FIFA friendly match against Belarus scheduled for March 26, has been called off due to the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

This turn of events comes after the IOC's decision of recommending the International Sports Federation to not invite the Russian and Belarussian athletes and officials to take part in sporting events.

Earlier, the All India Football Federation announced that the Indian team will take part in two friendlies against Bahrain (FIFA ranked 91st) and Belarus (FIFA ranked 94th) in Manila, Bahrain, as preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers.



Regarding this matter, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general Kushal Das told the Indian Express, "Since Belarus has been suspended, we can't play them."

With the opportunity of playing a quality European nation gone, the AIFF are now trying to schedule a doubleheader with host Bahrain. "We have a match with Bahrain so we are trying to see if we can organise two matches with them." the statement adds.

Earlier yesterday, FIFA suspended the Russian Football Team from the World Cup and UEFA banned the Russian Clubs from international competition.

With Belarus being already accused of helping Russia in their invasion of Ukraine, are getting more or less the same treatment from the sports federations.



