Roy Krishna joins Odisha FC

Veteran ISL striker Roy Krishna has joined Odisha FC on a free transfer ahead of the 2023/23 ISL seaon.

The Fijian striker, an all-time leading goalscorer in the ISL, is joing the Juggernauts on a one-year contract. Roy Krishna had left Bengaluru FC at the end of last season after one year with them.

Roy Krishna, 35, had won the ISL title with ATK Mohun Bagan in 2019/20. He had a total of 40 goals in 60 matches for them. He is the fourth highest scorer in the ISL after Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sunil Chhetri and Coro.

A free agent till now, it had been reported that the Fijian had been eyeing a potential return his old club Wellington Pheonix in New Zealand's top tier.

Odisha FC's transfers

The 2023 Hero Super Cup winners Odisha FC are looking to build on their successful season where they finished 6th in the ISL points table. The addition of Roy Krishna for the upcoming season further strengthens their attack line that already boasts of the Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio.

Odisha have appointed former FC Goa and Mumbai City FC's ISL League Shield and Hero ISL winning boss Sergio Lobera for the upcoming season.

Defender Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues and Amey Ranawade have joined Odisha FC since then. They have also signed Lalliansanga Renthlei, Laldinliana Renthlei and Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh. Carlos Delgado and Diego Mauricio are the only 2 foreign players who have remained with the team from the previous season.

Odisha FC are also reportedly chasing the signature of Mohun Bagan winger Liston Colaco.