Roy Krishna sign one-year contract extension with Odisha FC

Odisha FC on Monday announced that Roy Krishna has agreed to a one-year contract extension, keeping the Fiji international at the club until 2025.

Roy has scored 13 goals in the ISL this season with 3 assists to his name. Krishna was instrumental in the club's 3-2 AFC Cup comeback win against Maziya S & RC in Maldives as the striker scored the winner in the game's dying minutes.

Roy said: "I’m very pleased to extend my stay at Odisha for another year. I’ve had a great season and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next one. The energy and support I get from our fans on and off the pitch is unparalleled and truly fuels my passion for the game. Playing under Coach Sergio Lobera has been a great experience for me. His vision, leadership, and commitment to excel inspire me every day. I am eager to continue learning and growing under his guidance, and I am confident that together, we will achieve great things this year."



Sergio added: "I am happy to have a player and a professional like Roy back next season. He has helped us achieve success last year and I am sure he will help us this year as well."