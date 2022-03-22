Ashley Westwood's stint at RoundGlass Punjab FC is all set to come to end. After the English gaffer has stepped down from his position last night, The Bridge Football can exclusively confirm.

Westwood joined Punjab ahead of the ongoing I-League season. Under the English gaffer, Punjab started their season with a 2-0 win over Rajasthan FC. Punjab then carried their momentum and won two out of their next three matches. However, a sudden drop of form saw them getting only one point from their next two matches and slipping to third place.

With such a star-studded team, the pressure was already piling on the Englishman and his side. It seems, as a result, Westwood has now decided to step down from his post. As sources close to the development confirm that former Bengaluru FC and ATK Gaffer have parted ways with the Punjab-based I-League side.

Westwood started his journey in Indian football with Bengaluru FC. In his maiden season with the Blues, he led them to the I-League title. The next season, Bengaluru FC won Federation Cup and missed the I-League by a whisker. However, Westwood once again led Bengaluru FC to league glory next season and left the club at the end of the season.

After spending one season with Penang FA in Malaysia Super League, Ashley made a return to India in 2018 as the director of football with Indian Super League side ATK. However, his return to Indian football didn't turn out as well as his previous term. Throughout the season, ATK struggled to bag wins and had three different coaches including Westwood himself. After an unsuccessful managerial stint, Westwood parted ways with ATK that season.