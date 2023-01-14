RoundGlass Punjab FC signs Bhutanese international Chencho Gyeltshen

RoundGlass Punjab FC have announced the signing of Bhutanese international Chencho Gyeltshen for the remainder of the Hero I-League 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old captain of the Bhutan National Team returns to RoundGlass Punjab FC for his second stint after recently winning the Bhutan Premier League 2022.

The Bhutanese sniper is a former I-League and ISL champion and is known for his prolific goal-scoring skills. Chencho netted 7 goals in 14 games for RoundGlass Punjab FC during the 2020-21 I-League season.

The captain of the Bhutanese national team, the forward has played for Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters in the ISL. In the I-League, he has played for Neroca FC, Minerva Punjab and RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director, RoundGlass Punjab FC, said, "We are extremely happy to welcome Chencho back to the Club. He is a proven forward in the I-League and is well versed with our Club's ideology and the inspiring brand of football we play. He will be an asset for us as we move into the second phase of the I-League season."