WATCH: Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar? Sunil Chhetri chooses Sahal Abdul Samad

Sunil Chhetri puts one footballer over the holy trinity of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar - India's very own Sahal Abdul Samad.

Chhetri responded to a fan question at a public event in Kerala's Kannur on Monday by saying that he puts the Kerala Blasters player above everyone else.

Chhetri launched the F13 Football academy, which is a joint venture by footballers CK Vineeth, Rino Anto, Rafi Mohammed, NP Pradeep and other prominent athletes, including hockey star PR Sreejesh.

F13 plans to open 70 academies across Kerala aiming to bring back the football culture in Kerala, averaging five in a district. The first one in Kadirur was opened in grand fashion and after the inaugural ceremony fans were allowed time to interact with the Indian National Football team captain.

World Cup fever is spreading like wildfire in Kerala and as expected Chhetri was put on the spot to choose between the three big names. A fan from the crowd asked who is Sunil Chhetri's favorite among Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Without any delay he answered with a smile - "Sahal Abdul Samad".

Sahal is definitely a superstar in Kerala, which was evident from the reaction of the crowd. The attacking midfielder has become the poster boy of Kerala Blasters over the last few seasons in the ISL.

Sahal has also been touted to be Chhetri's successor in the Indian national team. In 20 matches so far, he has scored two goals for the country.