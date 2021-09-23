Ronaldo v. Messi- Who is the highest earning footballer currently?

Another debate that has been reignited over the past few weeks is the Messi v Ronaldo debate. Fans of both sides have taken to social media to express their love and adoration for both the stars. Forbes has added on another point in the debate with their recent data compilation on the highest earning footballer currently. Cristiano Ronaldo has moved into first position with Lionel Messi coming in at second.

The world's ten highest-paid soccer players are expected to collect pre-tax earnings of $585 million this season, up from last year's $570 million.



The top two entrants, though, won't surprise you. https://t.co/mIjWVyzj0c — Forbes (@Forbes) September 21, 2021

The reasons attributed to Ronaldo's rise in monetary value is his move to Manchester United. He will earn approximately 125 million dollars this season, the sum of which includes his salary and bonus payments amongst others. Messi will earn 110 million dollars with around 75 million dollars coming in from his salary and approximately 30 million plus in endorsements. His PSG teammate Neymar will earn around 95 million dollars and will continue at the third spot.

Kylian Mbappe and Mohammed Salah make up the 4th and 5th spot with income valuations of 43 million and 41 million dollars.



