Ronaldo v. Messi- Who is the highest earning footballer currently?
Forbes has released the much awaited list of highest earning footballers and there are no guesses as to is at the top spot this year
Another debate that has been reignited over the past few weeks is the Messi v Ronaldo debate. Fans of both sides have taken to social media to express their love and adoration for both the stars. Forbes has added on another point in the debate with their recent data compilation on the highest earning footballer currently. Cristiano Ronaldo has moved into first position with Lionel Messi coming in at second.
The reasons attributed to Ronaldo's rise in monetary value is his move to Manchester United. He will earn approximately 125 million dollars this season, the sum of which includes his salary and bonus payments amongst others. Messi will earn 110 million dollars with around 75 million dollars coming in from his salary and approximately 30 million plus in endorsements. His PSG teammate Neymar will earn around 95 million dollars and will continue at the third spot.
Kylian Mbappe and Mohammed Salah make up the 4th and 5th spot with income valuations of 43 million and 41 million dollars.