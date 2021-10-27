Ronaldinho, Phelps, Tiger and Yuvraj joins Merlin Sports Township in Kolkata

Merlin Group yesterday revealed the much-awaited Merlin Rise - sports republic project in Kolkata. The first-of-a-kind Sports Township in Eastern Indian kind. The real estate tycoons have tied up international sports icons starting from Ronaldinho to Michael Phelps and many others to set up a sports township. Mr. Saket Mohta, the Managing Director of the real estate group said, "as a responsible corporate, we had a vision of setting up a project that will serve our society. I hope these academies provide a platform for our aspiring kids and youngsters to fulfill their dream and passion in sports" as he shared detailed thoughts about the grand project. The project aims to develop state of an art sports academies and facilities to nurture talented youths of Kolkata and West Bengal in the field of sports.

Merlin Group unveils its tie-up with internationally acclaimed Sports Icons; (Image Source: Merlin Media)

The Rise sports academy facility is poised to contain a high standard sports academy equipped with modern sports technology to perfectly nurture the youth of the city to become a sports star for the future. Not only the residents but the Rise sports academies will be open to the public as well. Initially, the township will have four academies. Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho is set to open his R10 academy of football in rising Township followed by an MMA MATRIX Learning Centre for Martial Arts by Famous Bollywood actor and Martial Artist Tiger Shroff; a swimming academy by American Olympian Michael Phelps and the YSCE Academy for cricket by Yuvraj Singh. With experienced coaches and technical support, these academies will be looking to develop the youths of today into sports professionals of tomorrow.

While facing the press, Mr. Saket Mohta said "There is a dire need for identifying and grooming the talents from the grass-root level. This motivated me to set up a world-class sports infrastructure and sports academies of internationally acclaimed brands to nurture our talents".

Speaking on their future plans Mr. Mohta said, "Our dream is to create world-class cricketers, footballers, and swimmers who can represent the nation and even win more accolades in Olympics and international sporting tournaments". He believes, "This will provide the much-needed boost to the holistic growth of our children and budding athletes".