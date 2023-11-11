The rise and fall of foreign goalkeepers in Indian Super League

The Indian Super League (ISL) has been a pivotal platform in India's football landscape, attracting global stars to the nation's football pitches.

Goalkeepers have always been at the heart of any successful team, and the ISL has seen a remarkable journey of foreign goalkeepers dominating the early seasons before the eventual rise of Indian goalkeepers.

This article delves into the surge and eventual decline of foreign goalkeepers in the ISL, leading to Indian keepers taking centre stage.

A Solid Start

The ISL kickstarted its journey in 2014 with an impressive lineup of foreign goalkeepers guarding the posts. In the debut season, five out of the nine teams opted for international keepers. These foreign custodians brought with them a wealth of experience and skills, dazzling fans with their outstanding saves and commanding presence in the box.

Standout Names

The inaugural season saw remarkable performances from foreign goalkeepers, and two names stood out. Czech Republic's Jan Seda, playing for FC Goa, impressed one and all with his clean sheet record, marshalling the defence for his team.

Meanwhile, Edima Edel Bete, who played for now-defunct Atletico de Kolkata, made jaw-dropping saves that earned him a place in the hearts of the Indian fans. He played a pivotal role in his team's successful ISL campaign in the inaugural season.

Throughout the ISL's history, several legendary foreign goalkeepers showcased their skills on Indian soil, leaving an unforgettable mark on the league.

Notable names include David James, a seasoned Premier League player with Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester City, boasting an impressive 277 appearances. James plied his trade for Kerala Blasters in the inaugural season.

Additionally, Graham Stack - a Premier League and FA Cup winner - brought his vast repertoire of experience and skills to the league during his playing days with KBFC.

Foreign Goalkeepers Hang On

As the league progressed, the demand for foreign goalkeepers among the Indian clubs saw a downward curve. But some adapted well to the Indian conditions and continued to showcase their skills in subsequent seasons.

Edima Edel Bete proved his worth by representing Chennaiyin FC in the second season and Pune City FC in the third season of the ISL. The consistency and quality exhibited by these foreign goalkeepers added to the charm of the league.



The Rise of Homegrown Talent

The 2017-18 season marked a turning point in the ISL's goalkeeping landscape. Clubs started to show more trust in Indian goalkeepers, paving the way for the rise of homegrown talent. Foreign goalkeepers became a rarity, with only a few of them left in the league. This paradigm shift led to the emergence of Indian goalkeepers as significant contributors to their respective teams.

By the time the 2019-20 season arrived, only one foreign goalkeeper remained in the ISL – Francisco Dorronsoro. Having represented now defunct Delhi Dynamos, and later Odisha FC, Dorronsoro became the final foreign shot-stopper to grace the league, marking the end of an era when foreign goalkeepers were a common sight under the bar on the Indian football pitches.



Indian goalkeepers such as Amrinder Singh and Subrata Paul showcased their exceptional skills and resilience, earning accolades like the Golden Glove award even when the league was dominated by foreign goalkeepers.

Reasons Behind the Decline

Several factors played a role in the decline of foreign goalkeepers in the ISL. Clubs shifted their focus towards signing foreign outfield players, reducing the available spots for international goalkeepers in the squad.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) also played a role in this shift by reducing the foreign player quota in the starting lineup and the squad.

Initially allowing 11 foreigners in the team, the AIFF gradually reduced the number to eight and included a mandatory Asian player in the squad. As a result, clubs had to make strategic choices in their foreign signings, often favouring outfield players over goalkeepers.

After a three-year gap, the Indian Super League has welcomed a new foreign goalkeeper, Kiran Kumar Limbu. The Nepal national team's first-choice keeper recently extended his contract with the newly promoted Punjab FC. However, after five games, Punjab FC appears to have reconsidered their foreign slot allocation, as Ravi Kumar has now taken the starting position ahead of Kiran Limbu, enabling the team to field more foreign outfield players.