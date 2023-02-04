Rilwan Hassan, the I-League player who once beat Manchester United

It was 18th February, 2016. Danish side FC Midtjylland was hosting Manchester United for a UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match. Nobody was expecting the English Premier League giants to struggle, never mind an upset taking place. To their disbelief, an upset did happen that night.

Midtjylland went on to win the first leg 2-1 against United, courtesy goals by Pione Sisto and Paul Onuachu. Another player who was in the thick of things that fateful day was winger Rilwan Hassan, who had started the game and then subbed off at the 67th minute.

Cut to 2023, the Nigerian forward has signed for I-League outfit Sreenidi Deccan. The 31-year-old is a vastly experienced player, having featured for Midtjylland 264 times, scoring 27 goals and providing 43 assists in that time.

Hassan also started in the Denmark side's 5-1 drubbing to United in the second leg. Moreover, the player is a two-time Danish Superliga winner, Denmark's top-flight league, once in 2014-15 and the other in the 2017-18 season.

Most recently, Rilwan played for Norwegian side Hamkam, from where the Sreenidi Deccan secured his services. The I-League outfit are in contention of clinching the top spot in the league to book an Indian Super League berth for next season as they sit in second place, just two points off the top.