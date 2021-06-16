Football
India vs. Afghanistan: Post Match Review
India needed a point to go to the next round of the Asian Cup qualifiers, and got the job done in Doha.
A goalkeeping howler from Ovays Azizi in the 75th minute of the game saw India take the lead, but a late equalizer from the Afghan teenage sensation Damani gave them hope. However, India managed to hold on to the result and qualified for the third-round qualifiers of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. It was not the result India would have expected, but they managed to get the job done.
India started on the front foot and threatened the Afghanistan goal in the first twenty minutes, but after that, it all faded out. It looked like Afghanistan had come up with a plan, and it was working fine for them until Ovayys Azizi dropped the ball into his own net for the own goal. India had got an undeserved lead, but it only lasted for seven minutes. Hossein Zamani got past one defender and curled it into the top corner, with Gurpreet Singh having no chance to save it. The last ten minutes would have been a very long ten minutes for India, but they managed to hold on to qualify for the next round of qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup.