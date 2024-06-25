'We need a tournament like RFYS to increase participation of girls in Kashmir': Afshan Ashiq

Srinagar: The inaugural Kashmir leg of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) U-19 football tournament for school girls kicked off at Green Valley Education Institute here on Tuesday.

The introduction of this tournament in Kashmir is set to open a new chapter for girls' football in one of India’s most picturesque regions, providing a vital platform for young women's footballers to develop their skills and pursue their footballing dreams.

The tournament will see eight teams competing in 15 games over six days at the Green Valley Education Institute.

In the inaugural leg of the RFYS 2023-24 Kashmir season held in November and December, SRM Welkin HR Secondary School triumphed in the U-15 category, while the University of Kashmir clinched the trophy in the U-21 category, demonstrating their prowess and dedication in the field.



“RFYS is targeting to revolutionize the footballing structure in Kashmir, with a special focus on the U19 girls' teams," said Afshan Ashiq, the goalkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir’s women's football team.

"These young athletes often don't get enough game time and need a tournament like RFYS to grow the sport and increase participation among girls," Afshan Ashiq, goalkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir’s women's football team," she added.

She further said, "by streamlining key facets of the game such as playing time, youth coach development, and providing grants, RFYS aims to create comprehensive development opportunities for the sport."

"We hope to capitalize on these dreams to build a formidable footballing future for young girls,” she concluded.



RFYS, renowned for its transformative impact on grassroots and youth sports across India, brings its structured competition platform to Kashmir with a special focus on nurturing young female football talent.

This initiative aims to provide crucial game time and development opportunities that are often limited for female athletes in the region. Since its launch in 2016, RFYS has impacted nearly nine million students across India.

The addition of the Kashmir leg is a pivotal part of the program's ongoing success, aiming to harness the region's deep-seated passion for football and provide talented players with opportunities to excel and potentially join India's professional football leagues.