Reliance Foundation Development League 2024: Preview, teams, groups, streaming info

The stage is set, and the battle lines are drawn as the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2024 enters its National Group Stage today. After an electrifying round of Regional Qualifiers, 20 clubs from across the nation are ready to showcase their talent and determination from April 12-26. With matches spread across Mumbai, Kozhikode, Delhi, and Goa.

The regional qualifiers highlighted the depth of talent across the country, with teams like Home Missions FC, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and NorthEast United FC emerging as frontrunners. Notable underdogs like Muthoot FA and Adamas United SA also secured their spots, proving that every team has a chance to shine.

Now, with the National Group Stage underway, the competition is fiercer than ever. Teams will battle it out across 40 games, each vying for a coveted spot in the National Championships. From the football hotbeds of Mizoram to the bustling streets of Mumbai, the RFDL promises thrilling matches and unexpected twists at every turn.



The groupings are as follows:

Group A (Mumbai): RFYC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Dempo SC



Group B (Kozhikode): Muthoot FA, Parappur FC, Roots FC, FC Goa, Mighty Young Joe – GMSC



Group C (Delhi): Home Missions FC, NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Delhi FC, Adamas United SA

Group D (Goa): Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Pax of Nagoa SC, Sudeva Delhi FC, East Bengal FC

Tune in to the live streams on the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports YouTube channel and witness the future stars of Indian football in action.