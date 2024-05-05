'Handling' the ball in the Indian Super League cup final goes unpunished

Refereeing has perennially plagued the Indian Super League, and its presence even in the most crucial matches of the season remains astonishing. The cup final between Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan SG in Season 10 unfolded at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Saturday.

Mumbai City initiated the proceedings with a dominant performance, controlling the first half. However, the first significant error surfaced in the 27th minute when Jorge Pereyra Diaz delivered a cross into the box for Vikram Partap, who awaited to head it in. Mohum Bagan's Hector Yuste, marking him, cleared the ball, albeit with his hand—a blatant penalty, given that the ball struck below the sleeves with the arm extended from the body. Despite the referee's optimal positioning to identify the handball and award a penalty, no such action was taken. Despite protests from the Mumbai dugout, the referee gestured to play on.

Hector Yuste handball (Photo credits: Jio Cinema)

The issue persisted with Vishal Kaith committing a critical error by handling the ball outside the box. While it's the goalkeeper's duty to handle the ball, it should only occur within the designated area. In the 55th minute, Hector Yuste played a backpass to the keeper, who was inside the box. However, Kaith caught the ball outside the line. Despite Jorge Pereyra Diaz's protests and the linesman's clear view, the referee once again opted to let play continue.

Vishal Kaith handball (Photo credits: Jio Cinema)

Indian football and the Indian Super League face a significant problem that demands resolution. These errors have the potential to alter the course of a game entirely. With the frequency of such mistakes in the Indian Super League, the outcome of a title could indeed be influenced by refereeing decisions.

