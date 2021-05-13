Ranjit Bajaj converts Minerva academy into Covid centre, targets 300 beds in 48 hours

In an excellent development, the academy of former I-League winning side Minerva Punjab has been converted into a Covid centre by owner Ranjit Bajaj. The eccentric and outspoken Bajaj, who has rarely shied away from speaking his mind regarding issues related to football that he believes in, took to his Twitter to confirm the same.

We are willing to convert @minervapunjabfc @Academy_Minerva hostels/mess/auditoriums into a COVID care Center or hospital-any philanthropist wants to help Punjab please DM me-can have a 300 bed facility ready In 48 hours with right support @capt_amarinder @vpsbadnore RT🙏🏽AMPLIFY — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) May 11, 2021

According to the arrangement, all the hostel buildings, mess facilities and auditoriums inside the academy campus will henceforth be used to house and treat Covid patients. It is expected that around 300 beds can be readied by tomorrow, the 14th of May. Like the rest of the country, the pandemic has had a severe effect on Punjab as well. The state is currently approaching the 5 lakh mark in terms of total cases and with people struggling to find beds in hospitals, this move is sure to provide some respite to many.



This isn't the first time that Bajaj has come forward to help during the pandemic. He has previously reached out to footballers from lesser fortunate backgrounds and provided them with resources in these trying times. The same can actually be said for the entire footballing community too. While Indian Super League (ISL), I-League sides and individual players have already started amplifying calls for help using their social media platforms, a number of governing bodies, like the Indian Football Association (IFA) in West Bengal, have also contributed in various capacities.



