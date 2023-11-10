Rangdajied United FC set to return to I-League 3rd division

Having won this year’s Meghalaya State League (MSL), Rangdajied United FC (RUFC) is all set to return to the I-League third division this year.



Giving a boost to their campaign, the club announced 'Meghalaya Tourism’ as their main sponsor.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey of Rangdajied United FC and opens up exciting opportunities for both parties to promote the beautiful state of Meghalaya and football in the region.

“The club's management and players are elated with this partnership, which reflects the shared vision of showcasing Meghalaya's natural beauty, rich culture, and vibrant tourism opportunities through the medium of football," Andrew Suting, the club's general manager, stated.

"The support from Meghalaya Tourism will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of the football club while simultaneously drawing attention to the treasures of the state," Suting added.



The club is expected the partnership with "Meghalaya Tourism" is expected to bring new energy and momentum to Rangdajied United FC as they prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 season, starting with our 3rd Division I-League campaign in Goa.