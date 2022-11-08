Rajasthan United FC wins 2022 Baji Rout Cup

The Rajasthan United FC (RUFC), on Tuesday, lifted the 2022 Baji Rout Cup title with a win over Churchill Brothers FC (CBFC) in the final. The western India based club edged past CBFC 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout to be crowned the champions.

Rajasthan United started the final in a fiery fashion, netting twice within the first 10 minutes of the match, thanks to Shaiborlang Kharpan and Raghav Gupta.

An early two-goal cushion meant that the RUFC went into the defensive, while Churchill went kept pressing looking for goals. CBFC's efforts finally bore fruit just before the half-time break as Miland Pakparvar found the net to help the Goa based team pull one back.





RUFC continued to play a slow tactical game in the second half and it seemed to be working in their favour for a major part before Mapuia helped CBFC equalise in the 83rd minute. From there on, despite best efforts, both the sides failed to find that winning goal as the clock ran out

Rajasthan United FC then edged out Churchill Brothers 4-2 on penalties to lift the title.