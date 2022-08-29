Rajasthan United goalie Niraj Kumar set to sign for Odisha FC

According to sources, youngster Niraj Kumar is set to make a move to ISL outfit Odisha FC from Rajasthan United FC. The Juggernauts have reportedly triggered the buy-out clause in the young goalkeeper's contract and signed him for an undisclosed transfer fee on a multi-year deal.

Kumar has been quite impressive in goal for I-League team Rajasthan United in their Durand Cup 2022 campaign. Rajasthan United FC opened their tournament with a 3-2 win over ATK Mohun Bagan. Among many, the 19-year-old goalie showed great maturity between the sticks.

Niraj also was successful in keeping another Kolkata giant in East Bengal at bay as Rajasthan's fixture against the Red and Gold ended in a 0-0 stalemate. While United's 5-1 loss against Mumbai City FC will not bode well for Niraj's resume, he oozes promise.

According to reports, the match against Mumbai City FC is set to be the last match Niraj plays for Rajasthan. His contract with the club ends on August 30.

For Odisha FC, both Antonio da Silva and L. Ralte have been solid in goal, with both keeping clean sheets in their respective games in the Durand Cup. It seems Kumar will have to fight for his place which is something the youngster would be rearing for.