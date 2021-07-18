German Olympic football team walks off the pitch after racist taunts against players in Tokyo

It seems as though the sporting world has not learnt its lesson from the racial abuse of English players last week. In another harrowing incident, the German football team competing at the Olympic games walked off the pitch after being subject to racial abuse in their warm up match against Honduras. German player Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused twice during the course of entire game. The second time happened during a team scuffle a few minutes before the match was about to end. It was at this point that the entire team walked off the pitch.

ℹ️ The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.#WirfuerD #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/D85Q63Ynr9 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 17, 2021

The Honduras squad apologised as well after the game and there was no enmity or dispute between the two teams. However, it seems as though the racist allegations came from something the Honduras players said during the game as there were no fans in the stadium at that time. Jordan Torunarigha plays for Hertha Berlin and his club also put out a tweet in support of him.



German has been one of the leading nations in the world when it comes to anti-racist and pro LGBTQ stances. Recently, the German fan base and team united against the Hungarian football team during the Euros as the Hungarian Prime Minister had made severe anti-LGBTQ remarks. This action of storming off the pitch is one of the many ways in which Germany has exemplified itself as a truly model nation both on and off the sports field and otherwise as well.



