Racial abuse and mob attack: Ivory Coast footballer targeted in Kerala

Dairrassouba Hassane Jr, a footballer hailing from Ivory Coast, faced a harrowing ordeal during a Sevens tournament match in Malappuram, Kerala.

Hassane came to Kerala under contract with Jawahar Mavoor FC, a prominent Sevens club. Shockingly, the abuse transpired during a five-a-side match.

Recalling the traumatic experience, Hassane said, "Fans near the corner flag resorted to vile racial slurs, calling me a black monkey. Despite my attempts to ignore the provocation, the situation escalated when a rock was hurled at the back of my head while returning from taking a corner kick. I confronted the abusers, only to be met with a collective assault from the crowd."

#WhatsTrending | An Ivorian footballer named Hassane Junior has alleged that he was racially abused and physically assaulted during a local football match in Malappuram's Areekode.



Expressing his dismay, Hassane added, "I came here to pursue my passion and earn a livelihood, not to endure racial discrimination. Many African players, like myself, come to these tournaments with hopes of a better future."

The tournament organizers had to get involved inorder to move Hassane to safety from the hands of the angry mob. In response to the egregious incident, the players have taken legal action by filing a case with the local police and intend to escalate the matter to the Ivory Coast Embassy.

Sevens football enjoys immense popularity in Kerala, akin to the fervor surrounding the Indian Super League. However, this disturbing episode has cast a shadow over the safety of African players participating in these tournaments.