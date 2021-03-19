Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
QUIZ! Name the top goalscorer for every ISL club
We challenge you to complete this quiz in under 7 minutes!
Hello Quizzers! The football season here in India has just wrapped up and hey, we know you miss the sport.
Whether you support FC Goa or Kerala Blasters FC, we challenge you to test your knowledge and guess the names of every Indian Super League (ISL) club's top goalscorer in the competition.
You're a true Indian Football fan if you manage to finish the quiz in under 7 minutes.
Play the quiz on Indian Football and win prizes worth INR 4200! - https://rzp.io/l/O9xBZDiLa
Next Story