QUIZ! Can you name all the ISL Runners-Up?

Hello, Quizzers!

Whether it is with Atlético de Kolkata winning the maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title in 2014 or Mumbai City FC winning the latest one in 2021, all of us remember the dreamy, picture-perfect moments in football.

Today, we challenge you to name the teams which finished second best in each and every ISL season. And remember, you only have 3 minutes to finish this one!

Play the quiz on Indian Football and win prizes worth INR 4200! - https://rzp.io/l/O9xBZDiLa