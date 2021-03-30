Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

QUIZ! Can you name all the debutants to have featured against Oman and UAE?

We challenge you to name all 11 debutants in under 4 minutes!

Akash Mishra making his debut against Oman
X

Akash Mishra in action against Oman (Source: Indian Football Team/Facebook)

By

Team Bridge

Published: 30 March 2021 6:31 AM GMT

Hello, Quizzers!

Debuting for the national side is always a special feeling for every player. This feeling was experienced by as many as 11 players when Igor Štimac's boys played against Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the recently concluded international friendlies.

Even though the drubbing against UAE was a night to forget for the national side, today, we take a look at the brighter side of things.

We challenge you to name all 11 debutants to have featured against Oman and UAE in this free online quiz.

Play the quiz on Indian Sports and win prizes worth INR 4200! - https://bit.ly/3byl5h8

Indian Football Team 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X