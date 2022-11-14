Qatar World Cup: Amul partners with Portugal national team

India's leading dairy corporation AMUL has signed a Regional Sponsorship Agreement with the Portuguese Football Federation until the end of 2023. This means that the Indian company will be Portugal's Regional partner at the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar.

"The Indian fans and consumers of dairy products in India will now be able to acquire original products of AMUL with the impression of the players of the Portugal National Team," the announcement read on the company's Instagram page.



Through this partnership, AMUL wishes to express the scope of Portuguese football and as well showcase themselves as an international brand. Hence, in this way, the dairy giant will be ambassador of the Indian community with the Portugal national team.

"Football is a global sport and has a huge fan-following in India too. Sports and nutrition go hand in hand and through this association we encourage the football fans of India to take up physical fitness and nutrition for a healthy lifestyle.

Milk is the world's original energy drink and It's great to associate with an energetic and world class team like Portugal, who have some of the best of the footballers in the world like Ronaldo, Bruno and Bernardo and play a passionate game of football thus enthralling the fans," said Jayen Mehta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of AMUL.