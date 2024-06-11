Watch: Qatar robs India in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

India has been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Qatar in Doha, on Tuesday.

A huge controversy erupted on the field as Qatar scored, but it looks like India has been robbed.

A Qatari free-kick is cleared by Gurpreet Singh, and the ball clearly rolled out of play.

However, Alhashmi Mohialdin pulls it back in and Ayman Farahat slotted it into the net, and the referee shockingly allowed the goal to stand.

The Indian players and fans were in disbelief as the ball was clearly out of the line.

Watch the video here:

🎥 | WATCH : Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and team India protest against a debatable decision by the Linesman and Referee! NOT DONE ❌ #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/Njc4NCl26Y — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) June 11, 2024

The debatable decision was contested by the Indian players as it was the equalizing goal.

The goal broke India's momentum and resulted into another goal 13 minutes later to make it 2-1 in favour of Qatar.

It was heartbreaking for the millions of Indian fans who were excited and happy till that moment.

Indian players surrounded the referee after the end of the match to protest but it was to no avail.

Earlier, India took the lead in 36th minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a brilliant goal to give his side the lead.