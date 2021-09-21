Top
Qatar could ban unvaccinated players for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar could ban footballers who are not fully vaccinated for covid-19 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

2022 FIFA World Cup venue Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha, Qatar.
2022 FIFA World Cup venue Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha, Qatar.

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 21 Sep 2021 12:03 PM GMT

Qatar could ban footballers who are not fully vaccinated for covid-19 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reports suggest. This comes after the country had already announced that only the fans who are fully vaccinated would be allowed inside the stadium to watch matches.

The country has already vaccinated roughly 82% of the population and is in no mood of taking any risks. According to a report in The Athletic, Qatar is in talks with FIFA to come to an amicable solution.

There are other options being considered as well, including the unvaccinated players having to test negative once every three days.

Quite a few players including the likes of Arsenal and Switzerland star Granit Xhaka and others are known to be resisting the covid-19 vaccine.

It could be a huge blow to these top players and the 2022 FIFA World Cup itself if Qatar indeed decides to ban unvaccinated players from the tournament.



