ISL: Punjab FC appoint Panagiotis Dilmperis as new head coach

Punjab FC named Panagiotis Dilmperis their head coach for the 2024–25 Indian football season.

The club also announced Papaioannou Ioannis as the strength and conditioning coach and Konstantinos Katsaras as the assistant coach.

"We are happy to welcome Dilmperis as the Club's head coach," said Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director of Punjab FC.

"We have faith in his talent to guide the team towards winning all three trophies and to enable our young players to reach their full potential," he added.

Dilmperis was the head coach of A. E. Ermionida FC last season.

Throughout his 15-year coaching career, he has held the top positions with Panserraikos FC, Rochester NY FC, and Iraklis Larisas FC, among other notable teams.

Before becoming a coach, Dilmperis enjoyed a long career of 17 years as a goalkeeper representing clubs like Iraklia FC and Agrotikos Asteras, and others before moving into coaching.

Punjab FC will look to improve their performance in the next season of the Indian Super League. They didn’t have a superb season in 2023-24. They finished 8th in the ISL and bowed down in the group stage of the Durand Cup and Super Cup.

His rich experience throughout his playing and coaching career will play a key role in leading the Warriors in the upcoming season.

Assistant coach Konstantinos Katsaras has coached across multiple clubs in Greece in his coaching career spanning over 20 years.

On the other hand, Papaionnuu brings over ten years of experience as a strength and conditioning coach to strengthen the team.

“I am excited to start a new journey in India with Punjab FC. It is a great challenge and I look forward to helping the team achieve its objectives. I am completely aligned with the Club’s vision and can’t wait to start the new season in the new country," said Dilmperis talking about his new assignment.