Football
Reports: Promotion to begin from next season between ISL, I-League
Teams from the I-League will be promoted to the ISL from next season, as was discussed in a meeting with FIFA and AFC, says Mohammedan SC investor.
After weeks of confusion, Indian football fans have a piece of good development to look forward to.
During the ongoing meeting of the FIFA-AFC delegation with stakeholders of Indian football, the integration of the ISL and I-League - involving a promotion and eventual relegation system - has been confirmed for the upcoming season. This was disclosed by Mohammedan SC investor Bunkerhill director Dipak Singh on Thursday.
He later clarified that while the promotion from the I-League to the ISL will begin from next season, the provision of relegating teams from the ISL to the I-League will begin at least two years after that.
This will come as a morale booster for top I-League clubs who can lock their horns with ISL clubs in a tier-based system.
"There is a road map which kicks in from the season 2023-24 whereby the winner of the I-League (from 2022-23 season) on sporting merit will play in the ISL. There will be an increase in the number of teams in the ISL," then AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had said at a virtual press conference last year.
This system has been in talks for the past few years with I-League clubs demanding a tier-based system in Indian football. The promotion will start from the 2022/2023 season when the I-League Champion will play in ISL.
Relegation will be implemented from the season 2024/2025 making it a tier-based system as per the roadmap.