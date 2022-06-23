Reports: Promotion to begin from next season between ISL, I-League

After weeks of confusion, Indian football fans have a piece of good development to look forward to.

During the ongoing meeting of the FIFA-AFC delegation with stakeholders of Indian football, the integration of the ISL and I-League - involving a promotion and eventual relegation system - has been confirmed for the upcoming season. This was disclosed by Mohammedan SC investor Bunkerhill director Dipak Singh on Thursday.

Massive news for #IndianFootball! Had a super impressive meeting with the representatives of @FIFAcom & @theafcdotcom today. The promotion-relegation process has now been officially confirmed from this season in @ILeagueOfficial & @IndSuperLeague! Super happy, excited & relieved. pic.twitter.com/R6dnNs4ihV — Dipak Kumar Singh (@dipaklamb) June 23, 2022

He later clarified that while the promotion from the I-League to the ISL will begin from next season, the provision of relegating teams from the ISL to the I-League will begin at least two years after that.

Just to clarify, the promotion procedure will begin from the next season and the relegation process too will happen as per the roadmap — Dipak Kumar Singh (@dipaklamb) June 23, 2022

This will come as a morale booster for top I-League clubs who can lock their horns with ISL clubs in a tier-based system.

"There is a road map which kicks in from the season 2023-24 whereby the winner of the I-League (from 2022-23 season) on sporting merit will play in the ISL. There will be an increase in the number of teams in the ISL," then AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had said at a virtual press conference last year.

This system has been in talks for the past few years with I-League clubs demanding a tier-based system in Indian football. The promotion will start from the 2022/2023 season when the I-League Champion will play in ISL.

Relegation will be implemented from the season 2024/2025 making it a tier-based system as per the roadmap.