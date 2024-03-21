Preview: India vs Afghanistan - FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Following a mixed performance at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, India seeks to capitalize on their previous victories and overcome past shortcomings as they are set to face Afghanistan on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Damac Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia, at 00:30 IST (March 21 at 22:00 local time).

Afghanistan, having suffered defeats in their previous matches, will be determined to bounce back against India under the guidance of coach Ashley Westwood.

With three points at stake, India eyes advancement in the qualifiers, aiming to break new ground by securing a spot in the elusive third round, a feat yet to be achieved since their debut in 1985. With a win against Kuwait and a loss to Qatar in the opening two matchdays last November, India seeks to build momentum and consolidate their position in the qualifiers.



Head to head:

India and Afghanistan are poised to renew their rivalry on the international stage, with past encounters showcasing tightly contested matches. In the previous four meetings between the two sides:

2019 World Cup Qualifiers: India and Afghanistan battled to a 1-1 draw.

2021 World Cup Qualifiers: Once again, the teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

2022 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India emerged victorious with a narrow 2-1 win, courtesy of Sahal Abdul Samad's added-time strike.

2023 Friendly match: In a recent friendly encounter, the teams faced off in a closely contested match.

Igor Stimac and Sunil Chhetri speaks

Igor Stimac, the Croatian head coach of Indian national team emphasized that the focus is on qualifying for round 3, a feat India never achieved.

"Each game is important from the aspect of self-confidence and rankings. But our priority and the final goal is to qualify for Round 3. There are various options to get there and obviously, nothing will be decided in the next two games. The matches in June against Kuwait and Qatar will tell us everything", Said Igor Stimac.

The Afghanistan head coach Ashley Westwood is a very familiar face to captain Sunil Chhetri. Under the guidance of Ashley, Sunil has won two I-League titles in the past. "They will play like a unit, they will be aggressive, they will know exactly what they have to do because that's how Ashley Westwood is. But I think it's more about us. We are here right in the corner of Saudi Arabia and we really have to bounce back after what happened in the Asian Cup. It's not going to be easy. We have to turn up," said Chhetri.

Both teams have undergone rigorous training and acclimatization ahead of the match, with India arriving in Abha on March 15 to familiarize themselves with the challenging conditions of the mountain city, situated 2,470 meters above sea level. Stimac's squad has had five full training sessions, ensuring readiness for the encounter.

Broadcast information:

Indian football enthusiasts can catch the action live on DD Sports and stream it on FanCode, as India and Afghanistan lock horns in a crucial qualifier clash that could potentially shape the trajectory of their respective campaigns.