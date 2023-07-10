Prabhsukhan Singh Gill becomes highest-paid goalkeeper in Indian football

East Bengal has signed Prabhsukhan Singh Gill after a month-long battle.

One of the most exciting prospects in Indian football, the 22-year-old goalkeeper was a main targets of the Kolkata-based club this season, but the deal had been stalled owing to a disagreement over transfer fees between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

However, East Bengal has been eventually successful in gaining his services for a transfer fee worth roughly INR 1.2 crore.

A source close to the development said that Gill has signed a three-year contract with the club with an option to extend for another 2 years. With a wage of around 1.5 crores, he becomes the highest-paid goalkeeper in the country.

The signing will be announced very soon by the club. Gill is expected to arrive in Kolkata by Tuesday.

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill is one of the best goalkeepers currently in Indian football. Starting his career for the Chandigarh Football Academy, he went on to play for Indian Arrows, Bengaluru FC, and Kerala Blasters FC.

He became the first-choice goalkeeper for the Kerala Blasters team in 2021 after the injury of Albino Gomes. His acrobatic performance under the bar and his excellent anticipation skills earned him accolades all over India.

In the 21-22 season, he became the youngest goalkeeper to win the Golden Gloves at the age of only 20.

Last season he played 19 matches for Kerala Blasters FC keeping 4 clean sheets. His performance for the Yellow Brigade earned him a place in the national team squad in 2022.

Apart from Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, his brother Gursimrat Gill has also penned a two-year deal with East Bengal. The 26-year-old centre back from Mumbai City FC will boost the back four for East Bengal.

The club is nearing completion of the signing of their fifth foreigner.

East Bengal's pre-season training sessions are set to commence next week under the guidance of assistant coach Bino George. With such a strong squad at his disposal, it will be interesting to see how Carles Cuadrat utilizes his resources to bring back the lost glory of the Red and Gold brigade.

