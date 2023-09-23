Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Super League 2023/24- Points table, Standings, Points
Here are the standings of the Indian Super League after matchday 2.
The Indian Super League commenced its 10th season on September 21st with an electrifying match-up between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. Get the latest points table right here to stay updated on this thrilling season!
|POS
|CLUBS
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lose
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Mohun Bagan SG
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Odisha FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Kerala Blasters FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|East Bengal FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|FC Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hyderabad FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Jamshedpur FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Mumbai City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|NorthEast United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Bengaluru FC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|11
|Punjab FC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|12
|Chennaiyin FC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
(Last updated: 23rd September)
