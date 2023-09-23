Bg

Football

Indian Super League 2023/24- Points table, Standings, Points

Here are the standings of the Indian Super League after matchday 2.

Indian Super League trophy

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 Sep 2023 5:15 PM GMT

The Indian Super League commenced its 10th season on September 21st with an electrifying match-up between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. Get the latest points table right here to stay updated on this thrilling season!

POSCLUBSPlayedWonDrawLoseGDPTS
1Mohun Bagan SG110023
2Odisha FC110023
3Kerala Blasters FC110013
4East Bengal FC000000
5FC Goa000000
6Hyderabad FC000000
7Jamshedpur FC000000
8Mumbai City FC000000
9NorthEast United000000
10Bengaluru FC1001-10
11Punjab FC1001-20
12Chennaiyin FC1001-20

(Last updated: 23rd September)

ISL
