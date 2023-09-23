Indian Super League 2023/24- Points table, Standings, Points

The Indian Super League commenced its 10th season on September 21st with an electrifying match-up between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. Get the latest points table right here to stay updated on this thrilling season!



POS CLUBS Played Won Draw Lose GD PTS 1 Mohun Bagan SG 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Odisha FC 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Kerala Blasters FC 1 1 0 0 1 3 4 East Bengal FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Hyderabad FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Mumbai City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 NorthEast United 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Bengaluru FC 1 0 0 1 -1 0 11 Punjab FC 1 0 0 1 -2 0 12 Chennaiyin FC 1 0 0 1 -2 0

(Last updated: 23rd September)