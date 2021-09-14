ISL: Phone Pe becomes the official payments partner for Kerala Blasters

Kochi, September 13, 2021: Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), India's leading football club is proud to announce its association with PhonePe, India's leading digital payments and financial services platform, as its official payments partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). As part of the partnership, PhonePe's logo will be seen on the back of the official KBFC jersey that will be donned by the players during all ISL matches.

Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters FC said, "PhonePe is one of the new generation companies of India and it gives us all at KBFC immense pleasure to welcome them to the Blasters family. They are paving the way by leading a digital and lifestyle transformation and share our vision to make people's lives better through technology and sport."

Ramesh Srinivasan, Director – Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, "With a user base of 30Cr+ Indians and growing, we pride ourselves in not just being a national brand but also a regional brand. Specifically, in the Kerala market, Football and KBFC are big passion points and we are excited about this partnership. We welcome the opportunity to be a part of the cultural fabric of the state and contribute meaningfully by bringing digital payments and financial services to everyone"