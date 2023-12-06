Petr Kratky set to be appointed Mumbai City FC's new head coach

Mumbai City FC is set to appoint Petr Kratky as the club's new head coach. The Indian Super League (ISL) club was in the hunt for a replacement for Des Buckingham, who ended his two-and-a-half-year stint with Mumbai City to join Oxford United, a third-tier club in the English league system, as the head coach.



Kratky, who was the Melbourne City FC's assistant coach, will be taking charge of the team during the Islanders' forthcoming away match against Bengaluru FC on December 8.

Kratky, like Buckingham, is also a City Football Group coach. He was previously associated with Melbourne City, a CFG-owned club.

Kratky, who hails from the Czech Republic, worked with Patrick Kisnorbo, Radio Vidosic and Aurelio Vidmar in the past.

Kratky began his journey at Melbourne City FC as a developmental coach in 2017. Over the years, Kratky has bolstered his coaching profile and is now set to assume ISL's one of the most high-profile jobs.

After Buckingham left before the November international break, the club’s assistant coach Anthony Fernandes was handed the task of managing the team's interimly.

As the club gears up to play under a new coach in Kratky, it will now be interesting to see whether Mumbai City brings a new support staff.