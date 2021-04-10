AFC Champions League 2021: Persepolis FC accuse Indian authorities of sabotaging their trip

The AFC Champions League Group E games for the West Zone involving FC Goa, Persepolis FC, Al Rayyan and Al Wahda are scheduled to start on the 14th of April. All the matches will be held in Goa. However, with just four days to go for the same, the Gaurs' biggest opponents, last season's runners-up Persepolis, have accused the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Indian authorities of 'trying to sabotage' their trip to the country from Iran.

According to a statement released on the club's official website, the Iranian club have claimed that although the procedure of obtaining visas, flights and hotel bookings had progressed smoothly till Friday, 'strange things have happened' since. "The flight permit for the Persepolis convoy has not been issued by India, and although members of the Persepolis team and club are waiting to start their journey and set up camp in Goa, there is still no positive news from the host country," reads an excerpt from the statement.

