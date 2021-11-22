Pep Guardiola wishes Mumbai City ahead of their season opener

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent his warm wishes to Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC for their season opener.

In the video posted by Mumbai City FC on their Twitter handle, Pep is seen sending wishes to the players, managers and the staff for the entire season. Towards the end of the video, he also said "Invite me, I wanna go to India." To this, the club, as well as Mumbai City fans, have all replied saying that Pep is always welcome to India.

The City group-owned ISL side, Mumbai City FC will begin their title defense against FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Both the teams are known for their on-field rivalry and hence, it will be a feisty game from both sides.



The match begins at 7.30 pm IST.