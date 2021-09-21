Durand Cup 2021: Pedro Manzi says the philosophy of the club is to win all the matches

The Uruguayan striker signed for FC Bengaluru United ahead of the Durand Cup and Hero I-League qualifiers. Pedro Manzi Cruz has been an integral part of their squad that reached the quarter finals of the Durand Cup, and they take on Army Red in the quarter finals. The 32-year-old stiker along with Luka Majcen became the two foreign signings that the Bengaluru based club made in their attempt to win the Durand Cup and go all the way in the I-League qualifiers.



The team at the Bridge got a chance to speak to former I-League winner Pedro Manzi Cruz, and got to know about how life has been for him at the Bengaluru based club.



"The I-League begins in January, and for a professional player it is very important to play more games. The long off-season can impact a lot, we finished in April and then we start again in January. FC Bengaluru United is a growing club, they fought to qualify for the I-League but missed out on the last moment. I spoke to the management and the coach, and they gave me the confidence to come to the club. They convinced me that they are taking big steps to join the I-League, and it is a good challenge for me as a player. If we qualify for the I-League I will continue with this team in the next season." said Pedro Manzi on why he joined the FCBU.

The club is a three year old club but has been knocking the doors on big opportunities, they won the BDFA Super Division last year, and this year they have shown their intent about the I-League by signing two key foreign players in Pedro and Luka. Last year the club announced their partnership with La Liga giants Sevilla FC and it also showed Indian football fans about the club's long term vision.





FCBU also became the first team qualify for the knockout stages of the Durand Cup, Pedro Manzi has found the net twice in the three group matches for the Bangalore based team, and has been leading the attack with Luka Majcen.



"The Durand Cup is very good for us, it is a very old tournament. It is a 130 year old tournament, At our club we play friendly games, but a tournament like this is different. In a competitive game you have give your 100%, it is a good test for the team. We are playing the tournament for the first time, and our philosophy is to win all the games. It is a very goof for the club" added Pedro Manzi on how important is the Durand Cup for the club.



The club takes on Army Red in the quarter finals on Friday, and will be hoping that Pedro continues his goal scoring run and leads them to the semi-finals.