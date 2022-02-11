Manchester United star Paul Pogba supports Karnataka Hijab protest on Instagram

The France and Manchester United's star mid-fielder, Paul Pogba, has come out in support of the Muslim girls in the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka.



The 28-year-old shared an Instagram story which read, "Hindutva mobs continue to harass Muslim girls wearing Hijab to college in India."

The clip shared by Pogba begins with a big crowd of men waving saffron scarves while a few girls could be seen wearing a hijabs. The mob could be seen chanting before a scuffle breaks out.

The video seems to have been shot in three-parts and the authenticity of when and where these clips were shot remains unclear.









Pogba, whose mother is a Muslim, and himself converted into Islam in 2019 has been facing backlash ever since he shared the video on his social media account.

The footballer is not the first global figure to raise his voice in support of the Muslim girls in the ongoing controversy. Earlier, the Nobel peace prize laureate - Malala Yousafzai, had alleged that 'refusing to let girls attend schools wearing hijab to be horrifying.'