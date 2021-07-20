Tokyo 2020: Who are last 5 winners in Football at the Olympics?

Football at the Summer Olympics has been included in every Summer Olympic Games as a men's competition sport, except in 1896 and 1932. Women's football was added to the official program at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

So as to avoid competition with the World Cup, FIFA has restricted the participation of elite players in the men's tournament in various ways. Currently, squads for the men's tournament are required to be composed of players under 23 years of age, with three permitted exceptions, while the women's team do not have any age gap. In Men's, the most successful teams are Hungary and Great Britain with 3 golds each. In the Women's it's the United States of America with 4 Medals.



1. 2016 Rio Olympics

Men's Event: Brazil

Brazil win the gold medal and Germany win the silver. The Likes of Neymar Jr and Gabriel Jesus delivered the Selecao's first Olympic Gold in Football when the final went to penalties and Neymar scored the winning penalty to send the home nation into a frenzy.

Women's Event: Germany

Germany got the bragging rights in women's football as they won the gold medal by defeating Sweden In the final, by 2-1. A goal by Stina Blackstenius was not enough to stage a comeback for the Swedes who fell short in the end.

2. 2012 London Olympics

Men's Event: Mexico

Mexico won the gold medal after surprisingly getting the better of the much-fancied Brazil side in the final. The score was 2-1 after 90 mins with a late Hulk goal not enough to stop the Mexicans getting their gold. Oribe Peralta was the star of the match scoring a brace for the Mexicans.

Women's Event: USA

United States won their 4th Gold Medal in Football when they defeated Japan 2-1 in 2012. Carly Lloyd was the star of the match with a brace. Yuki Nagasato scored for Japan but could not get another goal to stage a comeback.

3. 2008 Beijing Olympics

Messi and Aguero with their Olympic gold medal (Source: Olympic Channel)

Men's Event: Argentina



Argentina won their 2nd Gold in Football and defended their medal they won in 2004 successfully. This was also Messi's first Medal with Argentina until the recently concluded Copa America last week. Di Maria was the star of the match scoring the only goal of the game to give Argentina the gold.

Women's Event: USA

This would go onto be The United States' 3rd Gold Medal and 2nd in a row which would eventually turn into a hattrick of golds in 2012. Like in 2012 Carly Lloyd was the star of the game after she scored the only goal of the game in the 96th Minute in Extra- Time to give the United States the win. Brazil's Cristiane ended the tournament with the most goals scored but drew a blank in the gold medal game.

4. 2004 Athens Olympics

Men's Event: Argentina

This would be Argentina's first Gold Medal in Football at the Olympics. It was an all-South- American clash which would go in the way of Argentina thanks to a goal from Tevez in the 18th Minute, Tevez was also the highest goal scorer in the Olympics.



Women's Event: USA

It would be the first of 3 medals for the United States Women's Team who thanks to goals from Abbey Wambach and Lindsay Tarpley would go on to win 2-1 against the Brazilians. Cristiane was yet again a joint top scorer in the Olympics.

5. 2000 Sydney Olympics

Men's Event: Cameroon

Cameroon had the ultimate underdog story by going all the way and beating a fancied Spanish Team with the likes of Xavi, Capdevilla , Gabri and Jose Mari. The game ended 2-2 in extra time With Eto and Xavi scoring for the respective teams. Cameroon would then go on to win on penalties with a 3-5 Score. This was a true resurgence of African Football and Cameroon.

Women's Event: Norway

As like the mens, Norway pulled off another Underdog Story by winning against the United States team who would then go on and win gold in the next 3 Olympics. The game ended 2-2 in full time thanks to a last-minute goal by Tiffeny Milbrett, In extra time Dagny Mellgren would score what would be the winner to send the European nation to celebrate.