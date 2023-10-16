Parthib Gogoi signs contract extension with NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC, on Monday, announced that young talent Parthib Gogoi has pledged his future to the club by signing a new contract until the end of the 2026-27 season. Parthib, who joined the club in 2022 on a multi-year contract, has shown consistent growth and determination.

The Assam-born player made his mark in the Indian Super League, scoring his first goal against eventual ISL champions Mumbai City FC in November 2022. He concluded the season with three goals and an assist, demonstrating his potential. Under the guidance of Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali, Parthib’s skills soared to new heights.

The 20-year-old started the season with a bang, netting his first senior hat-trick in the 4-0 victory against Shillong Lajong in the Durand Cup 2023 opener. In the ongoing ISL 2023-24 season, he has astounded fans with three sensational goals, all from outside the box.

Expressing his excitement about extending his contract, Parthib remarked, "I am deeply honored and thrilled to continue my journey with NorthEast United FC. This club has become my second home, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities it has provided me. I am eager to contribute more to the team and make our fans proud. Together, let's achieve great things!"



Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali commended Parthib's progress, stating, "Parthib's development has been outstanding, showcasing immense potential on the field. His workethic, combined with his natural talent, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. We eagerly anticipate nurturing his skills further and witnessing him achieve new milestones in the upcoming seasons."

CEO of NorthEast United FC, Mandar Tamhane, echoed the Coach's sentiments, saying, "We are thrilled to announce Parthib Gogoi's contract extension. His unwavering dedication and exceptional talent have already made a significant impact on the team. We firmly believe that his future with us holds even greater promise. Parthib embodies the spirit of NorthEast United FC, and we are excited to witness his continued growth and success with the club."