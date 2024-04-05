'Australia boasts abundance of football players unlike India', Says Panthoi Chanu

Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, the goalkeeper for the Indian national team, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian player to join an Australian club. She has signed for Metro United WFC, a team in the South Australian Women’s National Premier League.

Her journey with the club kicks off with their first match of the season against Football SA NTC this Saturday.

Chanu joins a select group of Indian players currently plying their trade for clubs outside of India, following in the footsteps of stars like Bala Devi and Manisha Kalyan, who is playing in Cyprus.

Chanu is brimming with excitement to embark on her journey in Australia and is fully prepared to tackle the challenges ahead alongside her club. "I have always wanted to go outside India and do hard work for my club because hard work and dedication are the main keys to success. If I do not work hard, I will not be here and will never achieve what I have dreamt of," she expressed her happiness.

Hailing from the Thoubal district of Manipur, the 28-year-old's journey towards her football dreams began in 2008. Her passion for the sport blossomed during her childhood years, fueling her ambition to become a footballer.

"I began playing football through my school's grassroots program, and gradually, my love for the game grew. However, I was uncertain about how to progress further. It was my parents who encouraged me to join a women's football academy. In the same year, I was fortunate to be selected for the Manipur state team. Within a few months, I underwent trials for the Indian junior team." Chanu outlined her journey in an interview with The Bridge, detailing how her passion for the sport evolved.

"I couldn't believe that I got selected for the national team and was scared about how I would showcase my football skills to others. I became so attached to the sport that I started watching a lot of football matches. Football has everything: team spirit, intense competition, and a sense of team bonding like a family, unlike individual sports." Chanu eloquently expressed her sentiments regarding her passion for football.

Chanu has already begun her preseason training with her club in Australia ahead of the season's commencement and is currently living there independently.

She has shared the challenges she faces in a foreign country. "It is very different culture in Australia, the food is very different, none of them eat homemade food. In India, our whole family had always ate together but here we are all alone but still my family calls me very frequently so that I don't feel that loneliness," she said.

Australia is one of the most rapidly developing countries in terms of sports, and football is no exception. The nation is diligently working on enhancing its football infrastructure and development programs, indicating promising growth in the sport.

Chanu highlights the stark contrast in facilities between Australia and India. "The abundance of football grounds in Australia is remarkable; such facilities are rare in India. My coach showed me numerous grounds in the area, all boasting top-notch quality facilities. Unlike India, where football players are scarce, Australia has a multitude of players actively engaged in the sport," she stated.

Panthoi Chanu ranks among the top three goalkeepers in India and boasts extensive experience, having represented the national team for nearly six years. She aims to leverage this wealth of experience to contribute significantly to her club's success in the upcoming season.

"I have gained valuable experience playing for the Indian team, and I intend to utilize that experience to benefit my club. Additionally, my time in Australia will provide me with a different kind of experience that will contribute to the growth of my overall game sense and skills," reflected Panthoi Chanu on her journey with the national team.

"I have ample time here to learn new things, which I can apply in future when representing India or elsewhere. The experience gained from immersing oneself in a foreign culture only serves to enhance one's abilities for the national team," Chanu signed off, reflecting on her future aspirations.