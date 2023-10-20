Pakistan Football Federation releases Constantine despite landmark Win over Cambodia

The Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) Normalization Committee has made the surprising decision to part ways with coach Stephen Constantine, despite the national team's historic victory over Cambodia. This win secured Pakistan's maiden entry into the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifying tournament.

Constantine, renowned for his previous coaching stints with the Indian men's team, was brought in on a short-term basis specifically for the crucial away and home matches against Cambodia. An official from the committee, appointed by football's global governing body to oversee the sport in Pakistan, praised Constantine's contribution but explained that his contract had always been of limited duration. He stated, "He has done a wonderful job but his contract was short-term. He was hired to help us beat Cambodia and end our losing streak, and he has done that."

While the official confirmed that Pakistan is keen on rehiring Constantine due to his remarkable work with the team, it will depend on his availability and financial terms. Constantine is set to return home soon.

Constantine's arrival, just a month before the crucial matches against Cambodia, brought a ray of hope to Pakistani football. In the away leg, he guided the team to a goalless draw, and in the home game, he inspired a 1-0 victory, securing Pakistan's place in the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers.



The committee official acknowledged that Pakistan's success in the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers could also grant them eligibility to participate in the 2027 Asian Cup—an achievement of monumental significance for Pakistani football. Nevertheless, logistical and financial considerations will play a pivotal role in any future approach to rehire Constantine.

Pakistan's draw and the 1-0 win against Cambodia marked the end of a daunting losing streak of 13 matches, with eight of those defeats occurring between November 2022 and June 2023. Prior to Constantine's arrival, the national team had scored just one goal while conceding 18 in their last eight fixtures.