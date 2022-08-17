Pakistan Football Federation allows players with dual-nationality to represent national team

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has decided to integrate dual-national or players of Pakistani heritage based in other countries in the national setup to bolster the women's football squad, taking a cue from the Philippines' success, according to Geo News.

More than a dozen female players from the UK, Greece, America, and the UAE have been contacted by PFF to inquire about their interest in playing for Pakistan in international competition.

Players with dual nationality ca choose to play for either their home nation or their country of origin in international football, according to FIFA regulations.

PFF takes a leaf from success story of Philippines, eyes to include oversea players in squad to strengthen women football team, contacts over a dozen players based in UK, USA and other countries to know their willingness.https://t.co/hDe1P8p98M — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 16, 2022

Pakistan Football Federation recently contacted West Bromwich Albion Women about Mariam Mahmood's availability to play for Pakistan.

Recently, Philippines scripted history by qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history.

All of this was possible cause they used the rule of dual nationality and had twelve players from the USA, three from the UK, and two from Japan in the Philippines team that made history by qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Only six of their team's players were locals.

Multiple players of Pakistani origin who are plying their trade in different European nations will be contacted and offered a chance to represent Pakistan which will further help Pakistan grow the women's football in their country and help national team perform better on the international stage.