AIFF Grassroots Day: Celebrating the Legacy of P.K. Banerjee

The AIFF Grassroots Day, spearheaded by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), celebrates P.K. Banerjee's legacy by nurturing young talent and promoting football at the grassroots level across India. To honor P.K. Banerjee’s monumental contributions to Indian football, P.K. Banerjee Day is celebrated annually.

This day is dedicated to remembering his achievements, reflecting on his impact on the sport, and inspiring young athletes to pursue excellence. Activities on this day include football matches, discussions on his legacy, and initiatives to promote football at the grassroots level. It is a day for football enthusiasts and the sporting community to come together and pay tribute to a legend who played a crucial role in shaping Indian football.

AIFF Grassroots Day typically features a range of activities including football clinics, tournaments, and workshops conducted nationwide. It serves as a platform to engage communities, schools, and local clubs in football-related activities, fostering a vibrant football culture and paving the way for aspiring athletes to follow in Banerjee's footsteps.

An Illustrious Playing Career

Pradeep Kumar Banerjee, affectionately known as P.K. Banerjee, was more than just a footballer; he was a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions in India. Born on June 23, 1936, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, Banerjee's life and career have left a mark on Indian football, shaping the sport’s history and influencing generations of players and fans.

Banerjee's illustrious playing career as a striker for India is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication. He featured in 52 official matches for the national team, scoring 16 goals. His contributions were pivotal during Indian football's golden era in the 1950s and 1960s, a period marked by significant achievements on the international stage. Notably, Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, where the team reached the semi-finals, and the 1960 Rome Olympics. His standout performance was crucial in securing India's gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta.



Banerjee's exceptional skills earned him numerous awards and honors, including the Arjuna Award in 1961 and the Padma Shri in 1990. Recognized as one of India's most decorated footballers, he was honored as the Indian Footballer of the 20th Century by the IFFHS and received FIFA's Order of Merit in 2004 for his outstanding contributions to the sport.

A Legacy in Coaching

Banerjee’s passion for football extended beyond his playing days. After retiring, he seamlessly transitioned into coaching, where he continued to influence Indian football. He not only captained the national team but also later coached it, bringing his strategic acumen and leadership to the fore. His coaching tenure saw him managing prominent Indian clubs such as East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, where he nurtured young talent and contributed significantly to the sport's development in the country.

Enduring Impact and Legacy

P.K. Banerjee’s legacy transcends his on-field achievements. His leadership, sportsmanship, and dedication have left an enduring impact on Indian football. He played a crucial role in what is often referred to as the “golden era” of Indian football, and his influence continues to inspire future generations of footballers and enthusiasts. Banerjee's passing in 2020 marked the end of an era, but his legacy remains firmly inked in the annals of Indian football history. His autobiography and numerous interviews provide invaluable insights into the evolution of Indian football and his personal journey, offering a treasure trove of inspiration and knowledge for aspiring athletes.